Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pathan Slams IPL's Most Expensive Player

Pathan Slams IPL's Most Expensive Player

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 17, 2024 19:33 IST
Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc's inconsistency against the Rajasthan Royals proved costly. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed Mitchell Starc, the most expensive player in IPL history.

Starc, acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore (Rs 247.5 million), has been in underwhelming form.

During KKR's narrow defeat to the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 17, 2024, Starc conceded 50 runs in four overs, raising concerns about his value for money.

'Most expensive player in your team can't be your weak link,' Pathan tweeted.

While Starc showed glimpses of his potential in Sunday's game against the Lucknow Super Giants with three wickets, his inconsistency against the Royals proved costly.

Opening the bowling, he conceded crucial runs early on, setting the tone for a high-scoring chase.

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer's decision to rely on Starc in a crucial over backfired. Starc leaked runs throughout his spell, failing to provide the control KKR desperately needed. This ultimately contributed to their defeat on the final ball.

With KKR still sitting comfortably in second place, questions remain about Starc's ability to justify his hefty price tag. They will look to bounce back against the Mumbai Indians in their next match.

REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

