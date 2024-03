Photograph and video: Delhi Capitals/X

In a fun pre-season move, the Delhi Capitals shared a social media video featuring David Warner cooking in their team hotel ahead of their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The lighthearted clip, captioned 'Here's revealing our Masterchef. It's now time you #NameTheRecipe by Chef Davey,' shows Warner's playful side beyond the cricket pitch.

This isn't new territory for Warner who's known to entertain fans with his dance videos.