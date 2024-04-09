CSK Vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took his 100th IPL catch. Photograph: BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings kept their home record intact this season as they handed Kolkata Knight Riders a seven wicket defeat at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Monday, April 8, 2024.

While the Chennai bowlers set up the win for the hosts, the fielders had a busy day taking six catches.

The Knights had a subdued outing on the field, with Varun Chakravarthy taking the only catch in their season's first loss.

The best catches in the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders game:

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja enjoyed a cracking outing on the field, delivering with wickets and catches.

While the CSK all-rounder triggered the KKR collapse with his three wicket haul, he had a busy day, taking two catches.

Chennai's home game against Kolkata got off to a good start as Tushar Deshpande struck with the very first delivery of the match.

The Chepauk roared as Deshpande removed KKR Opener Phil Salt for a golden duck. Salt tried to drive Deshpande's wide ball outside off, but played it away and Jadeja, the safest hands on the field, picked him up at point.

Jadeja was instrumental in picking up another one. KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer, looking to clobber Mustafizur Rehman for a six over the leg side, mistimed it and once again Jadeja's safe hands made no mistake, as he came running in from deep midwicket to take the catch.

With Jadeja setting himself up for the catch, Shreyas started walking back even before the catch was complete! That's how good the CSK all rounder is as a fielder.

With Iyer's catch, Jadeja took his catch count in the IPL to 100!

Maheesh Theekshana

The Lankan bowler was another CSK player who not only got onto the wicket takers list but also picked up a catch.

With Sunil Narine once again putting up a strong show for the Knights, Jadeja put the brakes on the KKR innings. A length ball and he kept it away from Narine's arc. The opener attempted to dispatch it but instead was picked up by Theekshana.

Stationed at long off, Theeksana settled himself under the ball to take a reverse-cup catch.

Daryl Mitchell

Coming in at No. 5, Venkatesh Iyer tried steading KKR's innings along with Shreyas Iyer. But with Jadeja putting on a show, there was little Venkatesh could do as he lasted just eight balls. Struggling at 3 off 8, Venky tried to pull Jadeja but completely mistimed it.

Mitchell made no mistake as he picked up a diving catch at deep midwicket.

Mitchell picked up another catch in the death overs. Deshpande picked up Andre Russell's big wicket with Mitchell taking his second catch.

Russell was looking to loft Deshpande over long on but mistimed it. Mitchell stationed at long on came around to pick up the important catch as the Knights lost their seventh wicket.

CSK Vs KKR: Who Took The Best Catch?