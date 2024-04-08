Take A Shot At Our IPL Quiz!

Take a crack at our latest IPL quiz!

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate their IPL triumph in 2016. Photograph: BCCI

1. This former Rajasthan Royal head coach returned to the franchise as 'team catalyst' in 2022. Name this popular coach who has also had a stint with the Indian hockey team.

Sjoerd Marijne Andrew McDonald Paddy Upton

Paddy Upton

2. With over 200 innings, this CSK player was one of the most consistent run-getters in the IPL. However, he went unsold in the 2022 auctions in Bengaluru. Name this veteran?

Ambati Rayudu Dwayne Bravo Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

3. Whom did SRH beat to win their maiden IPL title in 2016?

Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant

Royal Challengers Bangalore

4. Who holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history?

Chris Gayle Brendon McCullum A B de Villiers

Chris Gayle

5. Who is the only uncapped player in IPL history to have won the Orange Cap?

Suryakumar Yadav Shaun Marsh Sunil Narine

Shaun Marsh

6. Which bowler has won the Purple Most times?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Andrew Tye Mohit Sharma

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

7. Last week, Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest fifty for SunRisers Hyderabad (50 off 16 balls). Which player holds the record for the fastest 50 in the IPL?

Rinku Singh Yashaswi Jaiswal Glenn Maxwell

Yashaswi Jaiswal

8. On Sunday, March 31, David Warner surpassed an Indian legend to become fifth-highest run-getter in T20s. Name the player.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

9. Rohit Sharma has 15 wickets in his IPL career. The last time he bowled in the IPL was way back in 2014. Which player was his last IPL wicket?

Shane Watson, Rajasthan Royals Murali Vijay, Chennai Super Kings Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Chennai Super Kings

10. Mitchell Starc was the most expensive buy at the 2023 auctions, fetching INR 24.50 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Which franchise did he last play for in the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore SunRisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings