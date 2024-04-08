News
Take A Shot At Our IPL Quiz!

Take A Shot At Our IPL Quiz!

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
April 08, 2024 12:04 IST
Take a crack at our latest IPL quiz!

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate their IPL triumph in 2016. Photograph: BCCI

 

1. This former Rajasthan Royal head coach returned to the franchise as 'team catalyst' in 2022. Name this popular coach who has also had a stint with the Indian hockey team.
Sjoerd Marijne
Andrew McDonald
Paddy Upton
  Paddy Upton
 
2. With over 200 innings, this CSK player was one of the most consistent run-getters in the IPL. However, he went unsold in the 2022 auctions in Bengaluru. Name this veteran?
Ambati Rayudu
Dwayne Bravo
Suresh Raina
  Suresh Raina
 
3. Whom did SRH beat to win their maiden IPL title in 2016?
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
  Royal Challengers Bangalore
 
4. Who holds the record for the fastest century in IPL history?
Chris Gayle
Brendon McCullum
A B de Villiers
  Chris Gayle
 
5. Who is the only uncapped player in IPL history to have won the Orange Cap?
Suryakumar Yadav
Shaun Marsh
Sunil Narine
  Shaun Marsh
 
6. Which bowler has won the Purple Most times?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Andrew Tye
Mohit Sharma
  Bhuvneshwar Kumar
 
7. Last week, Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest fifty for SunRisers Hyderabad (50 off 16 balls). Which player holds the record for the fastest 50 in the IPL?
Rinku Singh
Yashaswi Jaiswal
Glenn Maxwell
  Yashaswi Jaiswal
 
8. On Sunday, March 31, David Warner surpassed an Indian legend to become fifth-highest run-getter in T20s. Name the player.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
  Virat Kohli
 
9. Rohit Sharma has 15 wickets in his IPL career. The last time he bowled in the IPL was way back in 2014. Which player was his last IPL wicket?
Shane Watson, Rajasthan Royals
Murali Vijay, Chennai Super Kings
Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings
  Murali Vijay, Chennai Super Kings
 
10. Mitchell Starc was the most expensive buy at the 2023 auctions, fetching INR 24.50 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Which franchise did he last play for in the IPL?
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SunRisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings
  Royal Challengers Bangalore
 
  

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
