Dhoni's Warm Hug With Gambhir

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy KKR/X

The electrifying atmosphere at Chepauk reached its pinnacle as the Chennai Super Kings orchestrated a masterful performance, clinching their third victory of IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The moment of triumph came in a crescendo of cheers when CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered a boundary to seal the win by seven wickets, sending the crowd into a frenzy of celebration.

Yet, the night held even more magic.

Fans were treated to a heartwarming display of sportsmanship as former team-mates M S Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir shared a warm hug after the match.

Prior to the match, Gambhir showered Dhoni with praise, acknowledging him as the paragon of success in Indian cricket history.

'M S Dhoni stands as a towering figure in Indian cricket, arguably the most successful captain ever,' Gambhir expressed eloquently on Star Sports.

'His unprecedented achievement of securing three ICC trophies places him on a pedestal beyond reach. While victories abroad and in Test matches are significant, Dhoni's triumphant legacy in ICC competitions remains unparalleled.'