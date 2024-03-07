News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Rahul Recover In Time For IPL 2024?

Will Rahul Recover In Time For IPL 2024?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 07, 2024 18:29 IST
IMAGE: K L Rahul trains at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram
 

K L Rahul is slogging it out at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he attempts to make a comeback to cricket during IPL 2024.

Rahul played just one Test against England, the series opener in Hyderabad, after which he was ruled out of the remaining four Tests with a quadricep tendon injury.

He was initially named in the squad for the last three Tests subject to fitness, but pulled out of ahead of the Rajkot Test as he flew to London to seek medical consultation for his repetitive quadriceps injury.

Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rahul first suffered the quadriceps injury in IPL 2023, while fielding during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow forcing him to miss the rest of the T20 league.

He underwent surgery in London before making a comeback to action during the Asia Cup in September.

Rahul looks keen to be in the best possible shape ahead of IPL 2024 as he shared pictures of his intensive training session at the NCA on Instagram.

REDIFF CRICKET
