IPL 2024: Sriram joins Lucknow Super Giants as assistant coach

IMAGE: Sridharan Sriram was associated with the Australian side for six years since 2016, helping it with title wins during the T20 World Cup and Ashes in 2021-22. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former India spinner Sridharan Sriram has joined Lucknow Super Giants as assistant coach for IPL 2024 next year.

He would be part of the LSG support staff comprising of head coach Justin Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach, Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).



Sriram possesses immense experience in the field, having helped Bangladesh as the technical consultant to secure a couple of conquests in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year.



Earlier, he was also associated with the Australian side for six years since 2016, helping it with title wins during the T20 World Cup and Ashes in 2021-22.



In the IPL, he was previously involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he was the assistant coach, mainly helping out in batting and spin bowling.



Sriram also has an ECB Level-3 'Head Coach' qualification in 2008.



As a player, he featured in eight ODIs for India, besides playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.