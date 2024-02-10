News
WI pace sensation Joseph roped in by LSG as Wood's replacement

WI pace sensation Joseph roped in by LSG as Wood's replacement

Source: PTI
February 10, 2024 18:25 IST
IMAGE: LSG named Shamar Joseph as Mark Wood’s replacement. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who single-handedly won a Test against Australia last month, was on Saturday roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL season as replacement for England's Mark Wood.

The 24-year-old Joseph destroyed the star-studded Australian batting line-up in their second innings with amazing figures of 7 for 68 to help West Indies notch up a famous win at Gabba, Brisbane, last month to emerge as one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world.

He will join LSG for RS 3 crore and this will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.

 

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

"Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies."

The development could mean that Wood will not be available for the IPL 2024, though the reason is not known. He is currently with the England team which is touring India for a five-match Test series.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
