IPL 2024 auction: 333 players to go under the hammer

The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th.
Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.
The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.
A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.
13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.
The Auction will start at 1PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30PM IST.
Chennai Super Kings:
Total number of players: 19
No. over overseas players: 5
Total money spent: 68.6 cr
Purse remaining: 31.4 cr
Available slots: 6
Overseas Slots: 3
Mumbai Indians:
Total number of players: 17
No. over overseas players: 4
Total money spent: 82.25 cr
Purse remaining: 17.75 cr
Available slots: 8
Overseas Slots: 4
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Total number of players: 13
No. over overseas players: 4
Total money spent: 67.3 cr
Purse remaining: 32.7 cr
Available slots: 12
Overseas Slots: 4
Delhi Capitals:
Total number of players: 16
No. over overseas players: 4
Total money spent: 71.05cr
Purse remaining: 28.95cr
Available slots: 9
Overseas Slots: 4
Rajasthan Royals:
Total number of players: 17
No. over overseas players: 5
Total money spent: 85.5 cr
Purse remaining: 14.5 cr
Available slots: 8
Overseas Slots: 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Total number of players: 19
No. over overseas players: 5
Total money spent: 76.75 cr
Purse remaining: 23.25 cr
Available slots: 6
Overseas Slots: 3
Lucknow Super Giants:
Total number of players: 19
No. over overseas players: 6
Total money spent: 86.85 cr
Purse remaining: 13.15 cr
Available slots: 6
Overseas Slots: 2
Punjab Kings:
Total number of players: 17
No. over overseas players: 6
Total money spent: 70.9 cr
Purse remaining: 29.1 cr
Available slots: 8
Overseas Slots: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Total number of players: 19
No. over overseas players: 5
Total money spent: 66 cr
Purse remaining: 34 cr
Available slots: 6
Overseas Slots: 3
Gujarat Titans:
Total number of players: 17
No. over overseas players: 6
Total money spent: 61.85cr
Purse remaining: 38.15 cr
Available slots: 8
Overseas Slots: 2