News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024 auction: 333 players to go under the hammer

IPL 2024 auction: 333 players to go under the hammer

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 11, 2023 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The IPL auction for the upcoming edition will be held in Dubai on December 19th. Photograph: BCCI

The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.

 

The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 

13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. 

The Auction will start at 1PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings:

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 68.6 cr

Purse remaining: 31.4 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 3

Mumbai Indians:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 82.25 cr

Purse remaining: 17.75 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 4

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Total number of players: 13

No. over overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 67.3 cr

Purse remaining: 32.7 cr

Available slots: 12

Overseas Slots: 4

Delhi Capitals:

Total number of players: 16

No. over overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 71.05cr

Purse remaining: 28.95cr

Available slots: 9

Overseas Slots: 4

Rajasthan Royals:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 85.5 cr

Purse remaining: 14.5 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 76.75 cr

Purse remaining: 23.25 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 3 

Lucknow Super Giants:

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 86.85 cr

Purse remaining: 13.15 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 2

Punjab Kings:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 70.9 cr

Purse remaining: 29.1 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 66 cr

Purse remaining: 34 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 3

Gujarat Titans:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 6

Total money spent:  61.85cr

Purse remaining: 38.15 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 2

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?
Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?
IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed
IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed
The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move
The Twists And Turns Of Hardik's MI Move
Amit Shah targets Nehru as Parliament okays J-K bills
Amit Shah targets Nehru as Parliament okays J-K bills
In line with G20 countries, India may phase out WPI
In line with G20 countries, India may phase out WPI
Miscommunication led to arrest of Gogamedi shooters
Miscommunication led to arrest of Gogamedi shooters
'Dravid' vs 'Sehwag' at BCCI U-16 Meet!
'Dravid' vs 'Sehwag' at BCCI U-16 Meet!

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IPL: List of released, retained and traded players

IPL: List of released, retained and traded players

IPL 2024 Auction: Watch Out For...

IPL 2024 Auction: Watch Out For...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances