IPL 2024 auction: 333 players to go under the hammer

IMAGE: The IPL auction for the upcoming edition will be held in Dubai on December 19th. Photograph: BCCI

The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.

The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

13 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

The Auction will start at 1PM Local time (Dubai) – 2:30PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings:

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 68.6 cr

Purse remaining: 31.4 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 3

Mumbai Indians:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 82.25 cr

Purse remaining: 17.75 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 4

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Total number of players: 13

No. over overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 67.3 cr

Purse remaining: 32.7 cr

Available slots: 12

Overseas Slots: 4

Delhi Capitals:

Total number of players: 16

No. over overseas players: 4

Total money spent: 71.05cr

Purse remaining: 28.95cr

Available slots: 9

Overseas Slots: 4

Rajasthan Royals:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 85.5 cr

Purse remaining: 14.5 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 76.75 cr

Purse remaining: 23.25 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 3

Lucknow Super Giants:

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 86.85 cr

Purse remaining: 13.15 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 2

Punjab Kings:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 70.9 cr

Purse remaining: 29.1 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Total number of players: 19

No. over overseas players: 5

Total money spent: 66 cr

Purse remaining: 34 cr

Available slots: 6

Overseas Slots: 3

Gujarat Titans:

Total number of players: 17

No. over overseas players: 6

Total money spent: 61.85cr

Purse remaining: 38.15 cr

Available slots: 8

Overseas Slots: 2