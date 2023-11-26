IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players

IMAGE: Featuring in the retained player’s list, MS Dhoni will captain the Chennai Super Kings in the next IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

The curtains dropped on the IPL trade window on Sunday. And ahead of the upcoming season, the final day of the trade window threw up some surprises.

While several big names will be missing from IPL 2024 next year, there were a few surprises as well.

The mini auction for IPL 2024 will take place on December 19 where the released players will be hoping to catch the attention of the 10 teams.

Travis Head, who hit a century in the World Cup final, could be in top demand along with New Zealand's star batter Rachin Ravindra, Pat Cummins and Gerald Coetzee

Here’s a list of the players released, retained and traded by the ten teams for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League:

Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led CSK to the IPL title this year, will continue to lead the side next season.

England's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled out of IPL 2024 citing workload management, while veteran Ambati Rayudu, who has retired from cricket, was also left out by CSK.

As expected, CSK retained majority of their players including overseas stars like Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner and Maheesh Theekshana.

Released Players:

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala

Retained Players:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Mumbai Indians:

Mumbai Indians released England's pace bowler Jofra Archer, who has been battling injuries for the past 12 months, along with the likes of Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan.

Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians next year as all-rounder Cameron Green was also retained along with Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla.

Released Players:

Mohammed Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier

Retained Players:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

Traded:

Romario Shepherd (From LSG)

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders have gone in for a big overhaul leaving out big players like Shakib Al Hasan, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee.

Shreyas Iyer has been retained along with star batter Rinku Singh and West Indian veteran duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Released Players:

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles

Retained Players:

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals received a big boost with Rishabh Pant set to lead the team in IPL 2024. Prithvi Shaw managed to retain his place despite a poor outing with the bat this year, while Australia's World Cup winners David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were also retained.

Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey were among the Indians who were released along with Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Rovman Powell and Mustafizur Rahman.

Released Players:



Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman.



Retained Players:



Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Rajasthan Royals:

Joe Root opted out of IPL 2024 while Rajasthan Royals released all-rounder Jason Holder.

Sanju Samson will lead Royals next years with the core of the squad retained in Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

They made a smart move in the trading window, getting in Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants, with batter Devdutt Padikkal heading the other way.

Released Players:

Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, K C Cariappa, KM Asif

Retained Players:

Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

Traded Players:

Avesh Khan (From LSG)

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

RCB made a surprise move to release their overseas bowling duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Josh Hazlewood.

Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj make up a strong RCB squad, who are still looking for their first IPL title.

Released: Wanindu Hasarangha, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav.

Retained: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar. Traded players: Mayank Dagar (from SRH) Lucknow Super Giants:

LSG let go off Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sam and Manan Vohra, while retaining captain KL Rahul, Quinton de Kohli and Kyle Mayers. While retaining 18 members of their squad, LSG, looking for their maiden IPL title have traded in Devdutt Padikkal.

The Lucknow franchise will play under new head coach Justin Langer for the upcoming season.

Released Players:

Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair

Retained Players:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Traded Players:

Devdutt Padikkal (from Rajasthan Royals)

Punjab Kings:

In a big move, Punjab Kings, still looking for their maiden IPL title, have let go off Shahrukh Khan. Along with SRK, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Raj Bawa and Mohit Rathee too have been released, while Sam Curran has been retained.

SRK’s departure will free up a a whopping Rs. 9 crore for Punjab.

Released Players:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Angad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan

Retained Players:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Atharva Taide, Vidwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

After breaking the bank to shell out INR 13.25 crore in the previous edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad have let go off Harry Brook after just one season.

Apart from Brook, SRH have also let fo off Kartik Tyagi, Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein.

Released Players:

Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid

Retained Players:

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Traded players:

Shahbaz Ahmed (From RCB)

Gujarat Titans:

Putting rest to all rumours, Gujarat Titans have retained skipper Hardik Pandya for the upcoming season - for now. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph has been released along with the likes of Odean Smith and Dasun Shanaka.

Hardik has been retained as captain.

Released Players:

Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

Retained Players:

Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma