Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his boys indulged in some indoor games during the Chennai Super Kings team dinner on Sunday.

Dhoni took a keen interest in the video games. Wearing an all-black kurta pyjama, the CSK captain enjoyed a game of shooting with Deepak Chahar.

'How much for the gun, Thala?' CSK captioned the Instagram post.