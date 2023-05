IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi Singh attended the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The duo will be cheering for CSK, who are looking to get back to winning ways, against an in-form Mumbai Indians.