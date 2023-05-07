Delhi's heart beats for Virat Kohli

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI

Virat Kohli made a memorable return to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, treating the packed crowd to a solid 50.

However, Kohli's efforts were overshadowed by a magnificent knock by Phil Salt, which helped Delhi Capitals blow away Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL encounter.

The former RCB skipper's journey with Delhi is well-known in Indian cricketing circles, and he has always cherished his time spent playing in the city.

Every run by Kohli got a huge cheer from the fans as Delhi welcomed their prodigal son.

Kohli too expressed his gratitude to the Delhi crowd during his post-innings interview.