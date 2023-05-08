IMAGE: Hardik and Krunal Pandya at the toss during the IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

It was a memorable day for the Pandya family on Sunday as Hardik and Krunal became the first pair of brothers to clash as captains in the Indian Premier League.

This is only the second instance of brothers facing each other as captains in T20 cricket.

Hardik-led Gujarat Titans took on Lucknow Super Giants, who are being captained by Krunal in the absence of K L Rahul, as they emulated Michael and David Hussey, who were the first brothers to face off as captains in T20 cricket during the Australian Big Bash League.

'Obviously, a very emotional day and our father would have been proud of us. He dreamt of it. We are short of words and the family is emotional,' Hardik said at the toss.

Even though Krunal came up with a superb catch to dismiss Hardik, the latter ended up with the bragging rights as defending champions Titans came up with a dominating performance to rout Giants by 56 runs and continue their winning record against LSG, with victories in all four matches played.

Hardik stated that their bonding is too strong and he wouldn't engage in any banter with his elder brother.

'I don't think there will be bragging rights with Krunal. Our love is too strong, I hope he does well. I would have been happier if things had gotten closer and he had some bragging rights too,' Hardik said after the match.

Krunal, who was dismissed for a duck and failed with the ball too (4-0-38-0), said it was a dream come true to captain against Hardik.

'You don't dream of captaining your side in IPL or facing Hardik, but the family is happy. God has been kind to us, our family is proud.

'Mom is very happy. She said, 'At the end of the day, two points will come home only.'

'There is so much of love between me and Hardik, there is hardly any banter. But I can definitely tell him about it (catch), there is some leg pulling but it happens only for a couple of minutes.'