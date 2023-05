IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Opener Shubman Gill, who hammered a 49-ball 100 against Mumbai Indians, is congratulated by MI Skipper Rohit Sharma. Photographs: BCCI

One of the first people to congratulate Gujarat Titans Opener Shubman Gill on his fine century was Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma.

In 10 days from now, Gill and Sharma will open the Indian innings in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London.

Also applauding the youngster was the GT dugout who gave Gill a standing ovation.