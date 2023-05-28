PIX: CSK fans paint Motera Stadium yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

The vibrant city of Ahmedabad was awash in a sea of yellow as fans of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) flocked to the iconic Motera Stadium, on Sunday, for the highly anticipated IPL 2023 Final against the Gujarat Titans.

The electrifying atmosphere was a testament to the unwavering support of CSK's ardent followers.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, CSK's esteemed head coach, Stephen Fleming, took to social media to acknowledge the overwhelming presence of the franchise's loyal fans throughout the season. In a touching tweet, he recognised their unwavering dedication, which extended beyond the confines of the stadium.

“Not long now until the final game so a perfect time to say ‘thank you’ for all the support that the team has received this year. We all understand the love for the captain but to see the grounds so full of yellow has been truely amazing. enjoy tonight, it should be a cracker,” Fleming tweeted.

Just before the monumental clash, the passionate Yellow Army, particularly those who idolise the legendary MS Dhoni, showcased their deep affection for their beloved skipper.

A video, shared by the IPL's official Twitter handle, captured the overwhelming sentiments of the fans. The caption accompanying the post aptly read, "Wholesome and full of feels, Not just a Leader - an Emotion ... Everyone is an MS Dhoni fan."

With speculations rife over Dhoni's future in the IPL, CSK fans thronged the stadiums for franchise's matches across the country.

Dhoni is yet to take a decision on his IPL playing career, however, insisting that he still has time to think on the same.