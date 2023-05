IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra checks out the rain. Photographs: BCCI

Instead of the vibrant and lively Sunday that had been anticipated, the spirits of players and spectators in the stadium and watching around the world were dampened by the relentless downpour in Ahmedabad.

The disappointment deepens with the information that the weather forecast predicts rain for the reserve day as well.

Cricket enthusiasts remain hopeful that the rain god will show mercy on Monday, allowing the players to showcase their skills and spectators to relish the IPL 2023 final.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya and CSK Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo have a chat.