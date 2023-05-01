Turning Point: Tim David's destructive knock sinks Royals

IMAGE: Tim David, left, and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 62-run stand towards the end of the innings proved to be the deciding factor. Photograph: BCCI

In IPL's 1000th game, Mumbai Indians delivered a much-needed win in a spectacular run chase against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite losing Rohit Sharma early, MI remained determined to emerge victorious. After a weak start, Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 20-run over against Kuldeep Yadav turned the tide in favour of the Mumbai Indians. Suryakumar scored a quick half-century (55 off 29 balls), while Tim David's innings turned the match on its head.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick half-century (55 off 29 balls). Photograph: BCCI

He arrived at the crease when Mumbai Indians were in a difficult position after the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav, who had scored a brisk half-century. Despite the target still being 61 runs away, David relied on his experience and formed an unbeaten match-winning partnership of 62 runs with Tilak Varma.

The 27-year-old once again showed why he is considered one of the most dangerous white-ball batsmen.

He was in exceptional form as he tormented the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, smashing boundaries and sixes at will. Mumbai Indians were left with a daunting task, needing 32 runs off 12 balls, but David's brilliant knock gave them hope. He pulled off a stunning shot that sailed over the boundary for a maximum, travelling a distance of 84 metres, with MI needing 24 runs off 10 balls. The Australian was in devastating form, scoring boundaries and sixes at will.

IMAGE: Tim David's explosive cameo of 45 runs off just 14 balls, included five sixes. Photograph: BCCI

With Mumbai Indians needing 17 runs in the final over, Tim David stepped up and smashed three consecutive sixes off Jason Holder's bowling, leading MI to a sensational victory.

David's explosive cameo of 45 runs off just 14 balls, including five sixes, proved to be the game-changer as he powered the team to a successful chase of a massive target of 221. The win also served as a fitting birthday gift for the Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Tilak Varma also played crucial roles in the chase.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's phenomenal 124 it wasn't enough for RR, and in the end, the brilliance of SKY and David led to the MI win.

With this Mumbai Indians have climbed to the seventh spot in the points table, while Royals slipped to the third.