'Happy birthday Rohit; win loads of trophies this year'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Rohit Sharma celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, April 30, with his Mumbai Indians team-mates.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be aiming to win their match against Rajasthan Royals later on Sunday and give their skipper the perfect birthday present.

Rohit's present and former teammates took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished Rohit in his trademark style.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi."

Star former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was one of the senior players in the dressing room when Rohit first arrived in the Indian team, said: "Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love."

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who made an inspirational comeback to the Indian team under Rohit's captaincy last year, took to his Twitter profile to wish Rohit. “Many happy returns of the day to you Sham! Giving that kiss right back to you,” said Karthik.

Former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan, who has worked with Rohit at Mumbai Indians, tweeted: "Happy Birthday Brotherman! It has been a delight watching you grow as a person, a cricketer, and as a devoted family man! Wishing you continued success in your life and career. Cheers."

Hyderabad's fans showed their admiration for Rohit with a 60-feet cut out to celebrate his birthday.

"Wish you happy birthday Indian captain Rohit Sharma Garu," read their birthday message.