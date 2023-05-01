Samson blames SKY, Tim David for loss against MI

IMAGE: A 62-run unbeaten stand between Tim David (45 not out off 14 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 not out off 21) proved to be decisive. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, admitted that Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David's batting performances snatched the match away from them at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night.

Tall West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder was the most expensive of the Royals bowlers conceding 55 runs in just 3.3 overs at an economy nearing 16 runs per over.

Samson said the special innings from David turned the match on its head.

"At the timeout, we were thinking that with the way Sky (Surya) was going, we were thinking of fighting it out and we were almost there. But Tim David did something special," said Samson after the match.

The Royals skipper added that even in loss, the team was setting high standards in all departments of the game.

"It was kinda wet (outfield because of the dew), not that wet, we were expecting it but had the experience to deal with it. The way we've been playing, with the last nine games ending with us winning or coming close, illustrates the high standards at which we've been playing. Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but very happy for him personally," added Samson.