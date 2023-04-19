News
Tilak Varma Hosts Sachin And Co At Hyderabad Home

Tilak Varma Hosts Sachin And Co At Hyderabad Home

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 19, 2023 13:22 IST
Tilak Varma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Twitter

A rousing reception greeted local boy and Mumbai Indians left-hander Tilak Varma when he came out to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, evening for his first IPL game before his home crowd.

Ahead of his homecoming, the 20 year old hosted a dinner for his MI team-mates.

Tilak Varma

MI Icon Sachin Tendulkar, Captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar and Varma's bestie Dewald Brevis were spotted in the picture Tilak shared on social media.

'Honoured to have hosted my Mumbai Indians family at my home for dinner. It was a wonderful night that my family and I won't forget. Thank you for coming', Tilak tweeted sharing a couple of pictures of the dinner.

Tilak Varma

Varma has impressed this season and proved that he isn't just a one-season wonder.

 
