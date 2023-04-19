MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

IMAGE: Left to right: Carmen Boucher, Mumbai Indians Coach Mark Boucher's missus, Ritika Sajdeh, who is married to MI Skipper Rohit Sharma, Devisha Shetty, MI Vice Captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife. Photograph: BCCI

Before Mumbai Indians secured their 14 run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, there were some tense moments in the Mumbai box as MI WAGs (wives and girlfriends) watched nervously.

Among them were Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty and MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

As Hyderabad made a valiant effort in their chase, the MI WAGs could be seen with fingers crossed, hoping for their team's victory.

Once Hyderabad were all out for 178, the tension was replaced with joy and the WAGs could be seen giving each other high-fives in celebration of the team's third consecutive victory.