Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 19, 2023 08:34 IST
Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Left to right: Carmen Boucher, Mumbai Indians Coach Mark Boucher's missus, Ritika Sajdeh, who is married to MI Skipper Rohit Sharma, Devisha Shetty, MI Vice Captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife. Photograph: BCCI

Before Mumbai Indians secured their 14 run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, there were some tense moments in the Mumbai box as MI WAGs (wives and girlfriends) watched nervously.

Mumbai Indians

Among them were Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty and MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Mumbai Indians

As Hyderabad made a valiant effort in their chase, the MI WAGs could be seen with fingers crossed, hoping for their team's victory.

Mumbai Indians

Once Hyderabad were all out for 178, the tension was replaced with joy and the WAGs could be seen giving each other high-fives in celebration of the team's third consecutive victory.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Rohit Sharma crosses 6000-run mark in IPL
Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin
'Happiest birthday to biggest blessing'
'May your face bear haasyam forever'
PICS: Arjun Beats Last Over Pressure
SEE: Oscar Winner At The IPL!
Arjun reveals cricket conversations with father Sachin
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

