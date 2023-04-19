Top Performer: Cameron Green's All-Round Brilliance

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates his maiden IPL half-century as Tim David looks on. Photograph: BCCI

Cameron Green put up a scintillating all-round show with bat and ball to guide Mumbai Indians to a 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore (Rs 175 million) at the IPL auction, making him one of the most expensive players in the tournament's history.

In the match against SRH, Green proved his worth as he played a crucial role with bat and ball.

The Australian all-rounder was the star performer as he scored his maiden IPL fifty and picked up Aiden Markram's crucial wicket to lead his team to victory.

IMAGE: Cameron Green paced his knock wonderfully. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians, after being put into bat, got off to a decent start and scored 53 runs in the Powerplay. However, the MI batters were bogged down in the middle overs by the SRH spinners.

Green paced his innings beautifully and helped MI post an above-par total of 192 for 5 in 20 overs. He scored 64 runs off 40 balls, smashing 6 boundaries and 2 sixes, and remained unbeaten till the end.

Green was 7 off 11 and 20 off 18 before he switched gears at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium. The 6' 6" (some say he is 6'8") right-hander was helped by Tilak Varma, who came out all guns blazing.

Green's knock was a mix of patience and aggression as he took his time against the spinners before going big in the final few overs. He had excellent support from Varma, who hit 37 off just 17 balls and took the attack to both pace and spin.

Together, they stitched a crucial partnership of 56 runs to inject momentum into the MI innings.

After Varma's dismissal, Green showed no signs of slowing down. The 23 year old targeted T Natarajan in the 18th over (4, 4, 4, 6, 1) to bring up his maiden IPL fifty, marking the milestone with a six off the following delivery to help lift the run rate.

IMAGE: Cameron Green is pleased with SRH Skipper Aiden Markram's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

With the ball too, Green was equally impressive. He came on to bowl in the ninth over, picked up SRH Skipper Aiden Markram (22 runs off 17 balls) to tilt the game in MI's favour.

He then bowled fine penultimate over, conceding just four runs and finishing with 1-29 in his four overs.

With this win, Mumbai Indians have now accumulated six points from five matches so far this season.