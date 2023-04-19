Turning Point: Klaasen, Agarwal Dismissals

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates Mayank Agarwal's wicket with Riley Meredith. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians left-armer Jason Behrendorff rocked Sunrisers Hyderabad early as he ensnared SRH star on the ascendant Harry Brook (9) and Rahul Tripathi (7).

The hosts recovered as Mayank Agarwal batted better. SRH Skip Aiden Markram looked in fine touch as he joined Mayank to score crucial runs before he fell to Cameron Green.

Piyush Chawla came in and pitched in with Abhishek Sharma's wicket, bringing out Heinrich Klaasen.

The partnership between Heinrich and Mayank was a crucial one for SRH. Klaasen, in particular, was aggressive; he hit some big shots to keep the momentum going for his team.

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla celebrates Heinrich Klaasen's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

However, in the 14th over, Chawla outsmarted Klaasen with a googly. That dismissal ended a promising partnership and slowed down the scoring rate for SRH.

In the very next over, Riley Meredith, who had been bowling well throughout the innings, dismissed Agarwal, the anchor of the innings until that point.

These two wickets in the space of six balls put SRH on a sticky wicket. The required run rate started to climb and it became difficult for the rest of the SRH batters to score freely.

Marco Jansen looked threatening with three fours, but fell for 13 runs from six balls due to a slower delivery from Meredith.

Silly runouts added to SRH's troubles. Washington Sundar hit two boundaries, but was caught napping while taking a single by Tim David, who pulled off a direct hit.