News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Klaasen, Agarwal Dismissals

Turning Point: Klaasen, Agarwal Dismissals

By LAXMI NEGI
April 19, 2023 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mayank Agarwal

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates Mayank Agarwal's wicket with Riley Meredith. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians left-armer Jason Behrendorff rocked Sunrisers Hyderabad early as he ensnared SRH star on the ascendant Harry Brook (9) and Rahul Tripathi (7).

The hosts recovered as Mayank Agarwal batted better. SRH Skip Aiden Markram looked in fine touch as he joined Mayank to score crucial runs before he fell to Cameron Green.

Piyush Chawla came in and pitched in with Abhishek Sharma's wicket, bringing out Heinrich Klaasen.

The partnership between Heinrich and Mayank was a crucial one for SRH. Klaasen, in particular, was aggressive; he hit some big shots to keep the momentum going for his team.

Piyush Chawla

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla celebrates Heinrich Klaasen's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

However, in the 14th over, Chawla outsmarted Klaasen with a googly. That dismissal ended a promising partnership and slowed down the scoring rate for SRH.

In the very next over, Riley Meredith, who had been bowling well throughout the innings, dismissed Agarwal, the anchor of the innings until that point.

These two wickets in the space of six balls put SRH on a sticky wicket. The required run rate started to climb and it became difficult for the rest of the SRH batters to score freely.

Marco Jansen looked threatening with three fours, but fell for 13 runs from six balls due to a slower delivery from Meredith.

Silly runouts added to SRH's troubles. Washington Sundar hit two boundaries, but was caught napping while taking a single by Tim David, who pulled off a direct hit.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Cameron Green's Brilliance
Top Performer: Cameron Green's Brilliance
PICS: Arjun Beats Last Over Pressure
PICS: Arjun Beats Last Over Pressure
SEE: Oscar Winner At The IPL!
SEE: Oscar Winner At The IPL!
Include states in same-sex marriage hearing: Govt
Include states in same-sex marriage hearing: Govt
India logs over 10,000 Covid cases, active tally climb
India logs over 10,000 Covid cases, active tally climb
'Men are very insecure of my success'
'Men are very insecure of my success'
Weak sales growth weighs on Avenue Supermarts
Weak sales growth weighs on Avenue Supermarts

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Sara 'So So Proud' Of Arjun!

Sara 'So So Proud' Of Arjun!

MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

MI WAGs Breathe Sigh Of Relief

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances