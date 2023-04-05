News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Most Powerful Man In Indian Cricket

The Most Powerful Man In Indian Cricket

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 05, 2023 16:12 IST
His father is the second most powerful man in the country.

And Jay Amit Shah, the home minister's only child, is the most powerful man in Indian cricket.

Sure, Roger Binny is the BCCI president, but does anyone dispute that it is Shah Jr who calls the shots in the board?

His presence at the stadium is enough for the camera crews covering the game to give spectators periodic glimpses of the BCCI secretary.

When Rishabh Pant turned up at the Delhi Capitals game against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, he made sure that he had a chat with the BCCI's real boss.

 

IMAGE: Jay and Rishabh -- separated in age by 9 years and 10 days -- enjoy their chat. Hope the BCCI paid for Rishabh's medical expenses, Jay. All photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Veteran cricket administrator, MP and media baron of sorts Rajiv Shukla joins the conversation.

 

IMAGE: Shukla, Shah, Pant and Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal.

 

IMAGE: They didn't apparently part on friendly terms -- Sourav Ganguly served as BCCI president during Jay's first stint as Board secretary.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

