The Moods In The Dugouts

The Moods In The Dugouts

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 05, 2023 13:46 IST
Check out the mood swings in the dugouts during the IPL 2023 game between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, April 4, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Nehra looks pensive during the game. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya is a portrait in contrasts, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: DC Coach Ricky Ponting with Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

 

IMAGE: GT Batting Coach Gary Kirsten looks rather stressed about the run of play.

 

IMAGE: DC Captain David Warner and DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson have the Aussie no-stress approach to the proceedings on the field.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF CRICKET
