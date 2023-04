Photograph: Kind courtesy ViratGang/Twitter

Did you know Virat Kohli owns a restaurant in Kolkata?

We didn't and only discovered this because Kohli treated Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mates Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj to dinner at One8 Commune in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

One8 Commune opened its second outlet in Kolkata in 2021 and one eye-catching aspect of the restaurant's decor is Kohli's LED signature on a wall.

RCB play the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.