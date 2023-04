IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Shumnan Gill. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Rishabh Pant, who is an integral part of the Delhi Capitals, was spotted watching DC take on the Gujarat Titans from the DC box on Tuesday night.

Later, Pant visited the GT dressing room.

'A special guest in our dressing room!' GT exclaimed.

Pant was ruled out of IPL 2023 after the southpaw suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car accident last December.