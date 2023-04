IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly and Ashish Nehra caught up during their IPL teams's training session on Monday, April 2, 2023. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram

Former India team-mates Sourav Ganguly and Ashish Nehra had a reunion during their respective teams's training session on the eve of their IPL 2023 clash at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Ganguly is the director of cricket operations at Delhi Capitals while Nehra is the head coach of the Gujarat Titans. Nehra played for India under Ganguly's captaincy.

'20-20 match se pehle, here's a 20 year challenge that has all our heart', Gujarat Titans posted on Instagram.