News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Moeen happy to be Dhoni's selective spin weapon

Moeen happy to be Dhoni's selective spin weapon

April 04, 2023 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Moeen Ali celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Moeen Ali said he has no issues with his spin being used sparingly by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder helped his team to victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match in Chennai on Monday.

 

The 35-year-old did not bowl against champions Gujarat Titans, who won by five wickets, in their tournament opener but claimed 4/26 against Lucknow as Chennai secured a 12-run win in a high-scoring contest where both sides breached 200.

Dhoni astutely marshalled his spin resources with Moeen and Mitchell Santner sharing five wickets between them and conceding 47 runs in their eight combined overs to tilt the game in Chennai's favour.

"I tried to bowl like I do in Test cricket and just spin it as hard as I can," the England player said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

"They have big hitters so you don't want to get it up there against these guys but we had a good (bowling) partnership so it was nice to get the win."

With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also in the squad, Chennai boast a formidable spin attack and Moeen was confident Dhoni would get the best out of them.

"MS knows what he's doing. The great thing about bowling under MS is he knows when to bowl players," Moeen said.

"I'm not going to bowl all the time with Jadeja in there. I think it's going to take partnerships and individuals to stand up and win games."

England Test captain Ben Stokes, who is managing a knee injury and did not bowl against Gujarat, sent down one over conceding 18 runs.

The Chennai bowlers conceded three no balls and 13 wides against Lucknow and Dhoni said they had to cut down on the extra deliveries.

"Or they'll have to play under a new captain," the former India skipper added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni issues a stern warning to his bowlers...
Dhoni issues a stern warning to his bowlers...
Turning Point: Pooran's Wicket
Turning Point: Pooran's Wicket
Top Performers: Rutu, Moeen
Top Performers: Rutu, Moeen
5 Tips To Crack NDA 2023 Exam
5 Tips To Crack NDA 2023 Exam
'Urge Jai to cool a little bit': Tharoor to Jaishankar
'Urge Jai to cool a little bit': Tharoor to Jaishankar
Ishaan To Work With Nicole Kidman!
Ishaan To Work With Nicole Kidman!
'People of Punjab hardly talk of Khalistan'
'People of Punjab hardly talk of Khalistan'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

When Thala Fandom Erupted In Chennai

When Thala Fandom Erupted In Chennai

PIX: Thala At Chepauk After 4 Years

PIX: Thala At Chepauk After 4 Years

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances