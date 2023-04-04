Everybody Wants A Piece Of Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's charisma is unmatched!

The Chennai Super Kings skipper was the most sought after player during the IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3, 2023.

From India's young players to the overseas stars of both teams, they couldn't resist getting some words of wisdom from the legendary cricketer.

IMAGE: Dhoni speaks to Lucknow Super Giants spinner Krishnappa Gowtham. MSD earlier posed with Gowtham, his wife and child. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Dhoni with CSK Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo, centre, LSG's Nicholas Pooran, left, and Kyle Mayers.

IMAGE: Dhoni offers encouragement to LSG's young duo of Prerak Mankad and Yash Thakur.

IMAGE: What did Dhoni tell Ian Bishop that has the big man in splits?