Thala Reunites With Chinna Thala

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Robin Uthappa/Instagram

It was an emotional moment for Chennai Super Kings fans as their beloved captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reunited with former team-mate Suresh Raina.

If Dhoni is Thala for CSK fans, Raina is Chinna Thala.

Dhoni and Raina hugged each other after CSK's 12-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Ex-CSK player Robin Uthappa, who is doing commentary along with Raina, also gave Dhoni a warm hug before they met other CSK players in the dressing room.

'Unfiltered emotion', CSK captioned the Instagram video.