Thala Reunites With Chinna Thala

It was an emotional moment for Chennai Super Kings fans as their beloved captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reunited with former team-mate Suresh Raina.
If Dhoni is Thala for CSK fans, Raina is Chinna Thala.
Dhoni and Raina hugged each other after CSK's 12-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Ex-CSK player Robin Uthappa, who is doing commentary along with Raina, also gave Dhoni a warm hug before they met other CSK players in the dressing room.
'Unfiltered emotion', CSK captioned the Instagram video.