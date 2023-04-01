Dhoni! Dhoni!

When Gujarat Titans played the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2023 at Ahmedabad's N M stadium on Friday, March 31, there were many stars on the ground -- Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill...

But only one true superstar. Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The spectators -- no matter their allegiance -- were united in their desire to see the great man on the field -- and bat as he once did.

Coming in at No 7 -- he should have come earlier instead of the dithering Shivam Dube -- Dhoni delighted the crowd with two Dhonieseque strokes -- a six over long on, and a boundary that sped to the fence.

He faced only seven balls for his unbeaten 14, and though the spectators wished he had stayed longer at the crease, they went home pleased that they had glimpsed the old MSD magic.