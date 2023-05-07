PIX: What is Dhoni telling Arjun Tendulkar?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was as usual in demand at the end of the IPL match!

Chennai Super Kings had outclassed Mumbai Indians by six wickets on Saturday and no sooner had the match finished than everyone's attention turned to Dhoni.





The young Arjun Tendulkar got a few words of wisdom from the legend, with former India and CSK team-mate Suresh Raina also joining in.





Dhoni then had MI owners Nita Ambani and son Akash in splits.





A few young MI players were also lucky to get a chance to interact personally with Dhoni, who in all likelihood is playing his final season of IPL.





Dhoni has been spending a lot of time with the youngsters, even if they are from the opposition, after every IPL game. In fact, he has often stayed back quite late at the venue long after the match has finished to share his experience and knowledge with the other players.





The fans at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai had their wish come true as their favourite Thala Dhoni hit the winning runs for CSK, as they inched closer to the IPL play-offs.

Photographs: BCCI