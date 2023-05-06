News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's batting woes: Most IPL ducks ever!

Rohit's batting woes: Most IPL ducks ever!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 06, 2023 17:22 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai Indians, faced a setback in his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

 

He was dismissed for a three-ball duck, which marked his 16th 'no score' in the IPL. This is now the highest number of ducks recorded by any batter in the history of the league.

Rohit attempted a lap shot off Deepak Chahar's delivery but gave an easy catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.

Not opening for MI for the first time in 62 innings over five years, Rohit walked in at No. 3 only to offer a simple catch to Jadeja.

Before this match, Rohit was tied with three other players on 15 IPL ducks. Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh, and Sunil Narine are the closest to him on this leaderboard, while Ambati Rayudu occupies the fifth position with 14 ducks in his IPL career.

REDIFF CRICKET
