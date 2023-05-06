News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit should take a break from IPL: Gavaskar

Rohit should take a break from IPL: Gavaskar

Source: PTI
May 06, 2023 21:12 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma fell for a duck against Chennai Super Kings, his 16th in the IPL -- the most by any player in the history pf the T20 league. Photograph: BCCI

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the woefully out-of-form India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma should take a break from IPL 2023 and instead prepare in earnest for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month.

 

Gavaskar believes the confidence of Rohit has been hurt after a prolonged run of poor scores in this season's IPL.

"I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship final," Gavaskar told Star Sports.
 
"He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself."

The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Rohit's barren run with the willow continued as Chennai Super Kings broke a 13-year-old home jinx against Mumbai Indians with an easy six-wicket victory at the Chepauk on Saturday.

The Indian skipper's horrid run in IPL since the last edition continued as he failed to trouble the scorer for the second match in succession, leading to MI settling for a below-par 139/8 against CSK.

It was a forgettable outing for Mumbai Indians and the biggest setback for them was the current form of their skipper, who was dismissed within the Powerplay for the eighth time in this edition of the league.

Rohit was dismissed for a three-ball duck, his 16th in the IPL -- the highest number of ducks recorded by any batter in the history of IPL.

