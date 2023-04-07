King Kohli Shakes A Leg With King Khan!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Shah Rukh Khan at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Rider's homecoming was a memorable and glamorous one!

The Knights not only imposed a crushing win on the visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore, but it was also a starry affair with KKR Co-Owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla present in the stadium.

Following KKR's win, heartwarming scenes unfolded at the iconic Eden Gardens.

It was a Royal affair as King Khan met King Kohli and shook a leg, much to the delight of the spectators! SRK was also seen engaging with the players following the game.

IMAGE: SRK in coversation with Kohli.

IMAGE: SRK rushes to greet the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

IMAGE: Following KKR's crushing 81-run win over RCB, SRK stepped onto the pitch to greet the spectators and players. It was his first appearance at Eden Gardens in four years. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: SRK takes a lap around Eden Gardens following KKR's win, here and below.

IMAGE: Juhi Chawla with Shanaya Kapoor, right.

IMAGE: SRK with the players at Eden Gardens.

IMAGE: SRK do the iconic SRK pose with the Knight's new mascot.