Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pathaan SRK Steals The Show!

Pathaan SRK Steals The Show!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2023 21:53 IST
IMAGE: KKR fans went crazy as Shah Rukh was back at Eden Gardens after four years. Photograph: BCCI

A game at the iconic Eden Gardens is always a special occasion, but add our very own Pathaan in the mix and he steals all the thunder.

The Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first home game of the season on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

IMAGE: SRK looks dashing in an all-black outfit. Photograph: BCCI

Cheering on the home team was KKR Co-Owner Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

King Khan was seen enjoying KKR's first home game of IPL 2023 season, with daughter Suhana Khan.

IMAGE: King Khan was present at the stadium with daughter Suhana Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Apart from Suhana, SRK was joined by legendary singer Usha Uthup and KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

IMAGE: Joining SRK in the stands was legendary singer Usha Uthup. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: The Knights were up against RCB in their first home game of the season. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: The glam quotient was high at the Eden Gardens. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Pathaan's presence in the stadium made the occasion an even more festive one. Photograph: BCCI
 
REDIFF CRICKET
