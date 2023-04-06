Gavaskar, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu

Photograph and Video: Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Such is the craze of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR that even Sunil Gavaskar, who will be 74 on July 10, couldn't resist having a go at it.

Sunny, whose footwork at the crease was exemplary in his day, impressed with his nimble footwork as he matched the Naatu Naatu steps with fellow Star Sports commentator Irfan Pathan.

'Who did it better ;) we @gavaskarsunilofficial or @rashmika_mandanna #dance #legend', Irfan captioned the Instagram video, alluding to Rashmika Mandanna's performance during the IPL opening ceremony last Friday, March 31, 2023.