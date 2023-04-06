News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gavaskar, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu

Gavaskar, Irfan Dances to Naatu-Naatu

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2023 19:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph and Video: Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Such is the craze of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR that even Sunil Gavaskar, who will be 74 on July 10, couldn't resist having a go at it.

Sunny, whose footwork at the crease was exemplary in his day, impressed with his nimble footwork as he matched the Naatu Naatu steps with fellow Star Sports commentator Irfan Pathan.

'Who did it better ;) we @gavaskarsunilofficial or @rashmika_mandanna #dance #legend', Irfan captioned the Instagram video, alluding to Rashmika Mandanna's performance during the IPL opening ceremony last Friday, March 31, 2023.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Dropped Catches Cost RR
Turning Point: Dropped Catches Cost RR
Top Performers: PBKS Openers, Ellis
Top Performers: PBKS Openers, Ellis
Here's why Ashwin opened batting for Rajasthan Royals
Here's why Ashwin opened batting for Rajasthan Royals
Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video
Why Chahal MUST WATCH This Video
Kurmi stir for ST status hits rail, road traffic in WB
Kurmi stir for ST status hits rail, road traffic in WB
Sania Mirza's Awesome Iftar Spread
Sania Mirza's Awesome Iftar Spread
Govt notifies rules for online gaming
Govt notifies rules for online gaming

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Watch out for Shikhar Dhawan 2.0

Watch out for Shikhar Dhawan 2.0

Sam Curran rises to the occasion!

Sam Curran rises to the occasion!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances