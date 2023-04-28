Pink City Turns Yellow For Dhoni!

The pink city of Jaipur turned yellow as local fans came out in large numbers to cheer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who may have played his final match at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Rajasthan Royals outclassed Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs but all evening the fans only cheered for the legend.

Jaipur holds a special place in Dhoni's heart. It was at this stadium that Dhoni stroked a career-best ODI score of 183 not out against Sri Lanka in October 2005, which he believes came at a crucial stage early in his career.

'This is a very special venue, my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me 10 games but the 183 I made here gave me another one year. It was great to be back here,' Dhoni said after the match against the Royals.

Glimpses of Jaipur's fans showing their love for Dhoni:

Photographs: BCCI