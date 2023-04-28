Daal Makhni Or 6? What's On The Menu?

IMAGE: Ahead of Punjab Kings' home game against the Lucknow Super Giants, Arshdeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran engaged in banter. Photograph: BCCI

The Punjab Kings will host the Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in match 38 of the ongoing IPL season on Friday, April 28, 2023, evening.

On the eve of the game, LSG posted a rib-tickling video on their social media handle with LSG batter Nicholas Pooran asking Arshdeep Singh to treat him to Daal Makhani.

With Pooran's team-mates urging the Trinidadian to speak in Hindi, Pooran's pronounciation left the Lucknow players and Arshdeep in splits.

Arshdeep promised Pooran Daal Makhani if he didn't hammer him for a six, going on to add, 'Daal Makhani ke aage bhi zindagi hain!.

Ravi Bishnoi egged Pooran to say, 'Mujhe nahi jeeni hain woh zindagi!' What came out of Pooran's mouth thereafter had his LSG mates rolling on the floor with laughter.