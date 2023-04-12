SKY's Big Fall

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav walks back after his dismissal against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

A couple of months ago, Suryakumar Yadav could do no wrong.

The Mumbai right-hander was in the peak of his form as he established himself as the world's No 1 batter in T20 cricket.

But life has taken such a cruel turn for Suryakumar that he has been left wondering where his next run will come from.

He fell for 15 in the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore before perishing for one against the Chennai Super Kings.

He fell for a first ball duck against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as he played his trademark pick up shot off pacer Mukesh Kumar straight to Kuldeep Yadav at fine leg.

And to make matters worse, Suryakumar suffered a painful blow above his left eyebrow when he misjudged a catch from Axar Patel at deep midwicket in the 17th over and had to be assisted off the field for treatment.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar celebrates Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar's tally reads 16 from three innings in IPL 2023 adding to Mumbai Indians's woes.

It all started from the first Test against Australia in Nagpur in February when Suryakumar was drafted into the Test team on the basis of his T20I form. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for eight, looking for an ambitious drive against the spin and was bowled through the gate.

He must have not imagined even in his wildest dreams what would next transpire in the ODI series against Australia.

IMAGE: Suryakumar walks off the field with an injury. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar fell for three successive golden ducks in the three match series, twice falling leg before wicket to Mitchell Starc.

The horror showing against Australia seems to be playing on his mind as he continues to struggle in IPL 2023.

Unless he can turn his form around, Suryakumar looks destined for the worst season in the blue and gold of Mumbai Indians, for whom he has been in unstoppable form in the last five seasons.