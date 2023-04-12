IPL 2023: First win is always special: Player-of-the-Match Rohit

IMAGE: MI skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after Mumbai registered their first win of the ongoing IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was a relieved man after his team finally registered its first win in this edition of the IPL with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Five-time champions MI suffered defeats in their first two matches but the Rohit-led side finally pulled off a win after completing a chase of 173 in the last ball.

"Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard from the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special," said Rohit, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 65, at the post-match presentation.

Piyush Chawla snapped three wickets and Rohit, who introduced spinner Hrithik Shokeen in the fourth over, credited the slow bowlers for performing their job.

"We played a Test match here recently, the pitch looked different. Getting a slow bowler was important on this pitch. The spinners kept us in the game."

The India skipper said as a batting unit his side wanted to make the most of the powerplay.

"We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take our chances," he said.

"I tried to create a partnership, had a good communication with Tilak. It was important for us to have a good partnership."

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals remained winless as they fell to their fourth loss on the trot. Photograph: BCCI

For DC, it was their fourth defeat in as many matches -- the second worst start to a season for them after six straight losses in 2013.

"You look at the last three IPL games, amazing. Wrong end of it today, but the guys were fantastic. Two balls were wrong and that's the game. We did well to bring it back in," DC skipper David Warner said.

Defending five runs in the last over, Anrich Nortje dished out a masterclass in death bowling to almost pull off a win.

"Nortje is world-class and that's what we expect from the big fella. Mustafiz too (did well)," he said.

Warner said his team should avoid losing wickets in a heap.

"I think from the last three games, we've some positives but we shouldn't lose wickets in clumps."

DC posted 172 all out, mainly due to the 25-ball 54 by Axar Patel, after being invited to bat.

"Axar should bat in the top four; he got us to a par total."