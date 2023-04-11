When Samson Caught Up With 'Vathi' Dhoni

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson showed utmost respect to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the two wicket-keepers caught up during their teams's practice sessions.

Samson will face a test of his captaincy credentials when his team Rajasthan Royals comes up against Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 match in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Samson's impressive glovework has evoked comparisons with the great Dhoni although the Kerala 'keeper is yet to make his mark at the international level.

'Vathi is here', Samson captioned his Instagram post, referring to Dhoni as the teacher.