Pant, You Are Missed

Glimpses from the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, April 4, 2023, during the Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans game.

IMAGE: The spectators tell Rishabh Pant, a bona fide fan favourite, how much they miss him. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Candice Warner, Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner's wife, explains what's going on to mum-in-law Lorraine Warner as Isla Rose, 3, doesn't seem particularly interested.

IMAGE: Candice and her girls make sure to be around every IPL to cheer and support Daddy Warner.

IMAGE: Three South Africans were part of Tuesday's action: Delhi Capitals's Rilee Roussow, who was out for a duck; Anrich Nortje, who looked at one stage that he would run through the Titans batting; David Miller, who stroked an unflappable, unbeaten 31, to take Gujarat home.

So which team were these South Africans rooting for?

IMAGE: Good to see the cheerleaders in action , after remaining absent from the last three IPL seasons because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com