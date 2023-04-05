News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant, You Are Missed

Pant, You Are Missed

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 05, 2023 17:54 IST
Glimpses from the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, April 4, 2023, during the Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans game.

IMAGE: The spectators tell Rishabh Pant, a bona fide fan favourite, how much they miss him. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Candice Warner, Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner's wife, explains what's going on to mum-in-law Lorraine Warner as Isla Rose, 3, doesn't seem particularly interested.

 

IMAGE: Candice and her girls make sure to be around every IPL to cheer and support Daddy Warner.

 

IMAGE: Three South Africans were part of Tuesday's action: Delhi Capitals's Rilee Roussow, who was out for a duck; Anrich Nortje, who looked at one stage that he would run through the Titans batting; David Miller, who stroked an unflappable, unbeaten 31, to take Gujarat home.
So which team were these South Africans rooting for?

 

IMAGE: Good to see the cheerleaders in action, after remaining absent from the last three IPL seasons because of COVID-19 restrictions.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF CRICKET
