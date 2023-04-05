News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Joins Rashid For Sehri

Hardik Joins Rashid For Sehri

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 05, 2023 15:44 IST
Rashid Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashid Khan/Instagram

After registering a convincing win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya joined team-mates Rashid Khan and Noor Lakanwal for Sehri, the meal eaten by Muslim before sunrise for their fast during the month of Ramzan.

The Afghanistan spin talisman took to social media to share a photo of the captain having a meal with them.

'SEHRIIII with skipper. So nice of you to join us', Khan captioned the image.

Hardik's heartwarming gesture has won many hearts and confirms his stature as the best leader of men in Indian cricket today.

 
The Moods In The Dugouts
'A special guest in GT dressing room'
Watch out for Sai Sudharsan in future!
Diana Teaches You How To Take A Selfie
KKR rope in England's Roy to fill Iyer and Shakib void
4,435 Covid cases in India, highest rise in 163 days
K'taka poll: Actor Kichcha Sudeep backs 'Bommai Mama'

IPL 2023

Where Did Kohli Take Faf To?

Top Performers: GT Bowlers, Sudharsan

