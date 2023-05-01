News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » LSG skipper limps off injured! Rahul's WTC final participation in doubt?

LSG skipper limps off injured! Rahul's WTC final participation in doubt?

Source: PTI
May 01, 2023 20:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: LSG skipper KL Rahul sustained the injury while fielding during their home game against RCB. Photograph:BCCI

Senior Team India wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul sustained an injury on his right thigh during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Rahul limped off the field with the help of team physio and a teammate, who was in the reserve. He was finding it difficult to walk and lay on the ground writhing in pain for quite sometime after what seemed like a pulled thigh muscle while chasing the ball racing to the boundary.

He first held his right thigh and limped before collapsing onto the ground.

 

The injury happened off the last ball of the second over when Faf du Plessis punched a Marcus Stoinis delivery through the extra cover region and Rahul sprinted to save an imminent boundary.

The extent of the injury is yet to be ascertained and it remains to be seen if the LSG skipper is in a position to bat when his team comes out to chase.

If it is a muscle tear and not a pull, his participation in the World Test Championship final, where he is a wicket-keeping option, could be in jeopardy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2023: Suryakumar's heartwarming gesture!
IPL 2023: Suryakumar's heartwarming gesture!
T20 cricket luring players away from national duty?
T20 cricket luring players away from national duty?
'No proposal to postpone Asia Cup'
'No proposal to postpone Asia Cup'
After Kharge's snake jibe, his son calls Modi 'nalayak'
After Kharge's snake jibe, his son calls Modi 'nalayak'
After Bihar, Odisha starts OBC survey
After Bihar, Odisha starts OBC survey
GT vs DC: Any team can beat any side: Amre
GT vs DC: Any team can beat any side: Amre
Don't want ban but...: Tharoor on 'The Kerala Story'
Don't want ban but...: Tharoor on 'The Kerala Story'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

RCB name Kedar Jadhav as Willey's replacement

RCB name Kedar Jadhav as Willey's replacement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances