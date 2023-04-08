MI vs CSK: 'Atmosphere is similar to an India-Pakistan clash'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful IPL teams, sharing nine titles between themselves from the tournament’s 15-year history. Photograph: BCCI

The two most successful IPL teams is set to face off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Between the two - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - they share a whopping 9 titles from 15 seasons.

While Mumbai Indians, who won their first title in the 13th season is the most successful team with five titles under their belt, Super Kings have only one less - having bagged four titles. In the ongoing season, this will be their first clash and as always the atmosphere is an electrifying one.

It has always been a blockbuster clash, but former Indian cricket Harbhajan Singh has even gone to the extent of comparing it to an India-Pakistan clash. An Indo-Pak clash is considered the mother of all cricketing games, but is the excitement for a CSK and MI’s contest right up there? Well, Harbhajan believes so!

Talking about the intensity of a CSK vs MI clash, former India spinner Harbhajan, claimed the ‘atmosphere’ is similar to an India-Pakistan clash.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said, “These are two of the best teams in IPL. And the match is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, where it is very difficult to beat MI. Both are big teams. One has five trophies and another has four.

“When these two teams meet, the atmosphere is similar to an India vs Pakistan clash,” claimed Harbhajan.

Harbhajan went on to add, “I’ve been a part of a number of such matches in the past. If you want to be a big player, you’ve got to perform is such games. I feel it would be better if Dhoni promotes himself up the order here. This is a match for big names. I’m expecting Rohit will also shine in this game,” said Harbhajan.

While CSK will be looking to equal MI’s title count, Rohit Sharma’s men will look to bag their sixth. While MI have gotten their season off to a dismal start, with a loss in their opener, Chennai have had a mixed start, have lost one and won one.