Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

As fans wait for the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings game on Saturday, CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took time off his training for a brief conversation with MI's Ishan Kishan -- who is also from Jharkhand -- at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

The players meeting is like a pre-match mandate where former team-mates meet and greet before or after their practice sessions.

MI Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen chatting with fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane who now plies his trade for CSK.