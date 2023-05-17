LSG Players Take Lap Of Honour

IMAGE: LSG Skipper Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Coach Andy Flower, Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes take a lap of honour at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow, May 16, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

A couple of days ago, the Chennai Super Giants did a lap of honour of the M A Chidambaram stadium to thank their fans and on Tuesday, May 16, the Lucknow Super Giants did ditto at the Ekana cricket stadium.

LSG Skipper Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Coach Andy Flower, Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes were spotted thanking their supporters at the ground.

Amidst a backdrop of cheers and applause, the players engaged with the passionate fans, taking time to interact and capture special moments through selfies.